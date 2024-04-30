UAE: Hundreds of new electric chargers to be installed over next few years

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 6:52 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:13 PM

More than 500 new fast and superfast electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be installed all across the UAE by ADNOC group in the next few years. This was revealed by a top official at the Mobility Live exhibition that kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“These will be set up at over 45 strategic locations,” said Mohamed Khamlichi, Vice President Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure & H2, ADNOC Distribution. “We are planning to electrify key highways and build EV super-hubs. It is to improve the customer journey."

Bringing together technology disruptors and stakeholders from all over the world, the exhibition showcases the future of mobility.

Earlier in her keynote speech, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) said that creating sustainable transport solutions was one of the most urgent needs of the hour. “Many of you here today would have been dropped off in an EV, something that would have been unimaginable 20 years ago,” she said.

She also announced that the UICCA will soon release a report about green mobility that will offer policy recommendations to the UAE government.

Challenges

Transportation emissions account for a large chunk of the global greenhouse gases and decarbonising the sector will be an important step for the UAE to meet its net zero goals in 2050.

During a panel discussion, an expert admitted that there were several challenges that impeded the adoption of EVs. “We need to have incentives for people to adopt electric vehicles,” said Soundouss Bouhia, Director of Finance and Policy of UICCA. “Without financial incentives, we wont be able to get to the EV targets the country has. It could be provisions of free charging or subsidized rates or giving benefits like privileged parking or specific lanes to EV end users.”

According to Dr Bouhia, the UAE should also focus on building more infrastructure and putting up more EV chargers. “There are 600 chargers across the country now that will grow in the coming years but that is not enough,” she said. “We also need more chargers in real estate communities.”

Abu Dhabi pulls all stops

With Abu Dhabi aiming to increase its tourism by seven folds, the emirate is bringing the future of mobility to support them in their vision.

“We want to ensure that the experience of a visitor to Abu Dhabi meets expectations,” said Abdulla Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre. “We want to increase the public transport network coverage to ensure more connectivity to landmarks.”

In a bid to do this, the emirate is pulling all stops by roping in flying taxis, electric vehicles (EVs) and a well-connected rail network.

“Mobility is no more about connecting one place to another,” said Al Marzooqi. “It is about supporting the quality of life. It has to be safe and sustainable.”

