UAE: Human rights groups commend pardon of Bangladeshis involved in protests

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 5:40 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

A coalition of human rights organisations commended the UAE's decision to pardon Bangladeshi nationals who were involved in recent protests.

These individuals were convicted of crimes affecting security and public order, and sentenced for committing offences punishable by law.

The coalition released an international statement during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Led by the Union Association for Human Rights and comprising over 20 international, regional, and national human rights organisations, including nine groups holding consultative status with the UN, the coalition stated that this decision reflects the UAE's long-standing humanitarian approach and reinforces its adherence to the values of tolerance.

These human rights NGOs commended the swift action taken by the UAE Attorney-General to execute the pardon, which involved suspending penalties and facilitating measures to ensure the return of defendants and convicts to their homeland.

They also lauded the Emirates' justice system and its commitment to the principles of fair and independent legal proceedings.

The statement also praised the humane conditions and environment provided during the period of detention and the execution of sentences, noting that these practices align with international standards.