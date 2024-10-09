UAE: How VR, AI-powered learning can help neurodiverse, people of determination

Virtual reality glasses, artificial intelligence-powered learning programmes and 3D-printed wheelchair cushions were some of the technology on display at the AccessAbilities Expo that began in Dubai on Monday.

Artificial and virtual reality development company Proven Reality had a pair of VR glasses on display, which they claim has shown to benefit children with special needs in speech and language therapy.

“It helps kids to engage more, interact more, and also learn living skills that is not safe to learn in the real environment,” said Pavel Makarevich, VP of the company. “For example, if you want to teach them how to cross the road, where to look, what to watch out for, what the lights are, then the virtual reality gives a simulation."

"It is a controllable, reproducible, and gradual adjustment, which means that you can start in a very simple environment and then gradually add more interactions, more complications, more people around you, more cars around, different sounds, which will then allow kids to assimilate the skill in real life.”

The largest exhibition for people of determination in the Middle East, AccessAbilities Expo provides a platform to bring unique solutions to improve the lives of those with special needs.

According to Pavel, there are multiple benefits of using VR glasses for students. “Virtual reality is helping kids train their attention and focus by immersing them, which means their attention is fully focused on tasks that is given,” he said. “They're also treating virtual reality as a game and sometimes as a reward, which means this is more enjoyable for them. At the same time, this is therapy, which means they're building their knowledge, they're building their skills, and by mixing these two, engagement and learning, we see much more results in terms of attention, in terms of language, in terms of living skills training.

3D printing

Another exhibitor at the conference, Tinta Lab, was a UAE-based startup that 3D prints seats for wheelchairs. Founded in 2023, the lab uses a special material to make these seats personalised to meet the user’s needs.

"We wanted to make something for wheelchair users and we came up with a design," said a spokesperson for the company. "We spent two years trialling it and finally it is now ready to be rolled out to users. A lot of users have complained to us how their body hurts while using the conventional wheelchairs. Our seats and cushions are personalised to make it easier for them to use these chairs without any issues. They can be wiped clean and are easy to maintain." Completely customisable and easy to clean, the company is also printing pillows, backrests and cushions for users. Another startup at the conference, Enara, has introduced an AI-driven early intervention platform that helps therapists achieve better and faster outcomes for neurodiverse children. "It is a platform that helps parents to support the work of therapists," said a spokesperson. "It helps children master essential skills with the help of AI-assisted animated games and custom learning programmes." According to its founders, the app also decreases the burden on caregivers and helps students have a comfortable home learning experience.