UAE: How this sports non-profit shows people of determination the 'world is colourful'

Heroes of Hope (HoH), a non-profit organisation, has become a beacon of inclusivity in the UAE going from 12 to 300 athletes in just five years. Founded by an Irish expat, the organisation provides people of determination with opportunities to develop their sporting, social, and interpersonal skills.

"Our purpose is to bridge the gap between the world of special needs and the neurotypical. We want to encourage acceptance and understanding that the world is colourful, not black and white,” Hollie Murphy, founder of Heroes of Hope (HoH), told Khaleej Times.

Murphy started HoH in 2019, when the UAE hosted the Special Olympics, marking a special occasion promoting the rights of people of determination. Now, HoH is one of the largest sports academies for children and young adults with special needs in the country, offering more than 18 sports and fitness programmes weekly, including cycling, tennis, CrossFit, gymnastics, and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

HoH also currently offers daily sporting activities and weekend events like the upcoming Games of Hope on October 13 at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Special education teacher

Hollie's journey into this field started with her own athletic background, having competed in 12 different sports at national and international levels. Moving to Dubai as a teacher in 2010, she noticed an absence of children with special needs in her classrooms.

With a background in special education from the University of Chester and Dublin City University, she was keenly aware of the potential these children can display when nurtured in the right environment.

Determined to make a change, she began volunteering at special needs centres in Dubai. She said she "always felt that children deserved to be children even in structured environments".

It was through this hands-on experience that she discovered her true passion for working with people of determination.

‘No mountain is too high’

In 2019, Hollie officially launched Heroes of Hope. One of her most memorable moments came during the 2020 Garmin Quest Hatta Challenge, a gruelling adventure race that involved kayaking, trail running, and mountain biking. The sight of children with additional needs, some non-verbal, conquering these challenges against the backdrop of the Hatta mountains was a symbolic representation of the barriers they continually overcame. "It was a significant moment," said Hollie, adding: "Not just for them, but for all of us watching. It showed us that no mountain is too high for them to climb."

It was an inspiring moment for Hollie to continuer her mission. She also said, “Heroes of Hope doesn’t stop at sports, but fosters lifelong friendships, promotes independent living, and even provides its athletes with job opportunities.”

Last year, a group of athletes travelled to South Africa, where they experienced life away from their parents, camping, communing with nature and even assisting in the dehorning of endangered rhinos. "It was about giving them independence and allowing them to bond and grow as individuals," Hollie noted. Community champs The growth of Heroes of Hope has been a community effort, with volunteers, high school students, and coaches rallying behind the cause. From just one coach, the organisation now boasts more than 100 volunteers, including junior coaches who receive invaluable experience and guidance, often pursuing careers in special education, healthcare, or charitable work. The upcoming Games of Hope set to take place on October 13 at Yas Mall is the latest event organized by HoH, in partnership with Aldar. This second edition of the games will showcase a range of functional fitness activities for children and adults alike, with over 80 athletes and 100 volunteers already confirmed to participate. Saifuddin Mohamed Said, a 16-year-old autistic athlete, who has been with HoH since its inception, shared his excitement for the event. He told Khaleej Times: “It’s an honour to compete in the Games of Hope. It gives me an opportunity to do what I love the most with a group of wonderful athletes like me.” Supplied photos The games will also include athletes like Richard Gilliam, a 46-year-old powerlifter with Down syndrome and hearing impairment, who competed at the National Games last year, and Aarti Shah, another powerlifting athlete with Down syndrome who has also starred in a Bollywood film. Volunteers such as Charlotte Pratt, a PE teacher, expressed how rewarding it has been to work with the athletes. "It is wonderful to see where all the hard work and effort goes, and the athletes succeed." For Murphy, the organisation's impact is felt not only by the athletes but also their families. "For many of these parents, our program is a lifeline," she said. "They give their children a chance to experience normal life, to be part of something bigger than themselves, and to excel in ways they never thought possible."

ALSO READ: