UAE: How this Emirati mother started her perfume brand from the living room of her home

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 3:47 PM

Emirati mum Zainab Al Mansoori loves perfumes. But instead of purchasing ready-made fragrances, she opted to craft her own scents, and eventually became an entrepreneur.

“People inquired about the fragrance I was wearing, and when I shared that I had personally crafted it, they expressed a keen interest in having a similar fragrance for themselves,” said Zainab, owner of Foaat Musk.

“That's when the idea of creating my brand took root," she added, noting: "Through experimentation, formulation, and playful exploration with concentrates, I brought my vision to life."

Distinctive fragrances

Zainab's journey began with a simple idea — to create unique fragrances by experimenting with various ingredients. By blending various notes, Zainab has created more than a hundred distinctive fragrances.

“In my early years, back in 2013, I had around 10 distinct fragrances. Fast forward to the present, and my collection has expanded to approximately 130 different scents. Some of these fragrances are crafted from natural ingredients, adding a unique touch,” said Zainab.

Zainab emphasises on challenges she faces while combining notes from different fragrances. “It can cause headaches, so instead, I layer two or more favourite perfumes to create a perfect scent,” she said.

'I keep experimenting'

“During the layering process, the fragrance may smell differently on the skin compared to when sprayed on clothes. Therefore, I keep experimenting to determine what combination works best and where it suits best,” added Zainab.

Zainab operates without a factory or production unit. Instead, she has converted her living room into a small workshop, where all the magic happens, and the enchanting scents come to life.

“My living room, and even my kitchen, serve as my production unit. The concentrates, bottles, and boxes are arranged in a way that transforms the space into a showcase, resembling a piece of art within my living room,” said Zainab.

Unexpected advantage

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world came to a standstill, Zainab found an unexpected advantage. “I took advantage of the situation and crafted around 30 new fragrances, each of which has now become a signature in our product line,” said Zainab.

Zainab has crafted a special perfume as a tribute to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. Accompanying this unique perfume is a heartfelt poem, woven with words that echo the virtues and legacy of Sheikha Fatima.

Zainab has expanded her line to include an array of aromatic delights, ranging from bukhoor to home and body fresheners.

She has incorporated using natural ingredients in a few of her products and ventured into skin care. “I make a few skincare products like moisturizers and creams that are made out of purely natural ingredients with a ting of fragrance,” said Zainab.

Foaat Perfumes caters to a wide audience by offering a price range from Dh50 to beyond Dh500. “Everyone should have access to quality fragrances, regardless of their budget,” said Zainab.

