UAE: Some residents save hundreds of dirhams on kids' extra classes, activities

Many parents in the UAE are turning to online platforms for extracurricular activities, allowing their children to learn music, dance, languages, or even sports.

Budget-conscious families find this a cost-effective alternative, as in-person classes for such activities in the UAE can be extremely expensive, often costing several thousand dirhams per child every term.

Additionally, parents emphasised that online classes for extracurricular activities offer the freedom for children to learn from any convenient location, provide flexibility, and eliminate the need for managing the logistics of drop-offs and pick-ups to physical learning centres.

American expat Naeema Zaki said, “My son who is 7 years old takes Quran classes from Pakistan and my daughters, who are 11 and 12, take Quran classes from Egypt. I used to pay about Dh1,500 per month for face-to-face Quran lessons for all three kids and now it’s about half this amount for all three, and from the comfort of my own home.”

Naeema's daughter

She also mentioned that home tutors charge extra for transportation, adding to the overall cost.

“The payment method is really easily done through bank transfer, and timings are flexible. It saves us the trouble of dropping off and picking up children from in-person classes, which is a problem especially for working parents.”

Specialised teachers, courses

Chayanika Baruah said, “My daughter has been learning art for over two years from a teacher based in Indore, and I pay Rs2,000 per month, which is less than Dh100. If I were to enrol her in a music school, either at her current school or an academy in Dubai, it would easily cost around Dh500 per month or more. We found this alternative to be more affordable. I also want her to receive some vocal training in music.”

Chayanika Baruah' daughter

Parents pointed out that online platforms also offer access to specialised teachers from around the world, with a wide range of resources allowing children to learn different styles or techniques.

“Previously, she learnt an Assamese classical dance form called ‘Sattriya Nritya’ online, which is also quite affordable. It’s considered to be a source of pride for people of our community, as it showcases the finest techniques of all Indian classical dances. However, she had to discontinue it after six months due to a scheduling conflict with her school hours here,” added Baruah.

Many online classes offer one-on-one feedback from professionals, helping kids refine their skills.

Comfortable environment

Many said online learning helps children become self-disciplined and also helps develop time management skills.

Divisha Modi, whose son is in Year 4 at Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills (DIA EH), said, “A couple of years ago, my son was learning chess online through a well-known academy in India. He had two sessions per week, and I only paid Dh500 for three months, which worked out to just Dh20 per class. In contrast, enrolling in an on-site class at a good chess academy here can cost over Dh150 per session, with each class lasting only 45 minutes. Moreover, I noticed positive changes in him during that time.”

Divisha's son

Modi noted that often learning from home can provide a comfortable environment, especially for younger children like hers, who may at times feel shy in physical classes. "The online academy was very professional and followed a structured syllabus. However, my son stopped attending after a few years. Now that he's older, and after his homeroom teacher introduced chess during class breaks, he's regained interest and plays better than many of his classmates since he had learned it earlier. I plan to restart those online classes soon. Instead of spending time on his iPad, he shows a strong interest in playing chess with either me or his father during his free time," added Divisha. International students take online classes based in UAE In contrast, many university students from the UAE currently studying abroad prefer to take online classes from the emirates, paying in dirhams rather than euros. Hasti Motevasel, who is studying fashion in Milan, prefers learning online yoga from an instructor based in the Emirates. Hasti Motevasel The varsity student who was born and raised in Dubai said, "Balancing the demands of student life with something that keeps me grounded and energised was tough at first. Then I discovered online yoga, and it has been a total game changer. Yoga fits perfectly into my schedule." The 22-year-old Iranian expat added, "Since I could choose morning sessions I can practice before my college day starts. It's also been super convenient, financially, paying in dirhams. Saving on transportation costs has been a big relief, especially in comparison to spending euros here. It's my way to disconnect from the chaos of fashion school. It brings balance and focus to my day, while also allowing me to manage stress healthily."