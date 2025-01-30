UAE: How recording a 50-second video can soon help detect your vitals, stress levels

Imagine checking your health status just by recording a 50-second video of your face on your smartphone. This futuristic vision is now a reality, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has introduced the ‘Biosigns’ project, an AI-powered system that turns smartphones and tablets into advanced health monitoring devices.

How it works

Marta Pinto, CTO of Sensing Evolution Group, that collaborated with the ministry – said that in a few simple steps, the user will be able to know the body's vital signs.

“Users simply need to put basic details such as their name, age, weight, height, and regular blood pressure levels into the application. The app then prompts the user to record a 50-second facial video,” said Pinto.

“The advanced AI algorithms analyse subtle skin colour variations and blood flow patterns to extract vital health metrics,” added Pinto.

“Within seconds, the app generates an accurate report detailing heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, stress index, HbA1c levels, cholesterol, and haemoglobin,” said Pinto.

Unlike traditional medical tests, which often require multiple hospital visits and costly lab procedures, the ministry will soon offer a hassle-free and cost-effective alternative. Available as a smart application compatible with various mobile devices and web browsers, the system seamlessly integrates with UAE’s unified health record and approved health applications.

“This technology will cut down wait times for medical tests, making healthcare more accessible and efficient, and eliminate the need for routine lab visits and long processing times,” said Pinto.

Abdullah Ahli, acting assistant undersecretary for the support services sector, highlighted the project's role in modernizing the UAE’s healthcare. “This is a significant step forward in preventive and proactive healthcare. It enhances service quality, strengthens digital health data systems, and fosters innovation within the healthcare sector while promoting health awareness,” he said. Ahli further highlighted that this technology bridges the gap between precision laboratory diagnostics and everyday health management, empowering users with real-time insights into their well-being. Pinto said that this technology will be introduced in hospitals and healthcare facilities, in the initial stages, allowing medical professionals to utilise its advanced capabilities for accurate and efficient patient assessments. “As the system undergoes further validation and integration, it will gradually (be) rolled out for public use,” said Pinto. Soon, residents will be able to access this AI-powered health monitoring tool directly through their smartphones, revolutionising personal healthcare by providing instant, reliable insights into their well-being anytime, anywhere. ALSO READ: UAE: Suffering from migraines? This free app helps you track triggers, manage pain