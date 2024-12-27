UAE: How pre-marital genetic screening will empower families

The UAE has taken a significant step to secure the health of future generations as it makes it mandatory for Emiratis to undergo genetic screening before marriage.

The genetic screening, which will become an integral part of the premarital screening program from January 2025, involves testing 570 genes and covers over 840 disorders.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) these tests can identify if couples carry shared genetic mutations that might be passed on to their future children. However, various factors can influence a child's health, and genetic screening is just one aspect to consider in family planning.

Often, these mutations remain hidden, only surfacing when both parents are carriers. The results empower couples to make informed decisions about family planning.

A simple process

Dr Shanitha Fathima, a specialist obstetrician and gynecologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains the first step. “The process begins with enquiries about family health histories. Any diseases present in the family should be checked, such as through the family tree. If there’s a specific disease identified, we always recommend genetic testing.”

“The procedure itself is simple,” said Dr Rehab Yousuf Al Saadi, Head of Family Medicine at Saudi German Hospital Dubai. “Genetic testing is done through a blood or saliva sample, which is analysed for specific genetic conditions,” added Dr Al Saadi. The results, available within 14 days, reveal potential genetic risks for future children.

Genetic compatibility

According to the MoHAP, the results of genetic testing can determine compatibility between couples. If the results indicate compatibility, it means that neither partner carries the same disease-causing genetic variant. In this case, the consultation is typically conducted by the primary care physician during the premarital session.

However, if the results show non-compatibility, it means that both partners are carriers of the same disease-causing gene. This situation requires further consultation by a genetic councellor and for rare challenging cases, a clinical geneticist will be available for support.

What do the tests detect?

Doctors said that the genetic tests screen for a wide range of inherited conditions, including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and other genetic disorders. “It helps in identifying carrier status for various diseases and assessing potential health risks for future generations,” said Dr Al Saadi. This preventative approach ensures that families are better prepared for the future.

What if the results are positive?

The results of genetic screening can be life-changing. For couples, they may reveal shared genetic risks, posing a critical question; Would you marry the one you love, if the test results are positive?

Dr Fathima shared a story of a couple where both parents were carriers of a disease-causing gene. “This couple faced unimaginable loss, out of eight pregnancies, only three children survived, and the others passed away shortly after birth. With genetic screening and proper intervention, we are able to help them have a healthy child,” said Dr Fathima.