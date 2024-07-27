UAE: How music can be used to heal mind and body, expert explains

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Imagine a therapy that uses the universal language of music to heal the mind and body.

Music therapy, an emerging field gaining traction worldwide, does just that. A Dubai-based specialist explains how this powerful intervention is making waves in healthcare, offering new hope and harmony to patients of all ages.

"Music therapy is a clinical and evidence-based use of music intervention to accomplish individualised goals within a therapeutic relationship," Sasha McLeod, a specialist at Georgetown Early Years Intervention Centre, told Khaleej Times.

“It is an organised therapeutic procedure that includes assessment, goal-setting, treatment, and suggestions, as opposed to a workshop or performance. This method is called the Transformational Design Model in Neurologic Music Therapy,” she explained, adding: "It is facilitated by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program or Master's Degree and has mastered more than one instrument."

McLeod said: "The primary goals of music therapy depend on the client population and their needs. These objectives may include fostering cognitive function and physical rehabilitation as well as strengthening mental health, communication skills, and emotional support.

"It can also aid in developmental milestones, emotional regulation, social skills, and patient and family attachment."

Session structure

“The session might begin with a greeting song to establish rapport and set the session's tone," said McLeod. “This could be followed by a combination of activities such as instrument play, singing familiar songs, engaging in musical and improvisational techniques.”

A calming exercise, such as listening to soothing music or song, is frequently done at the end of the session to help the patient return to their regular schedule.

Complementing other therapies

The effectiveness of other medical treatments increases when music therapy is incorporated smoothly with them. "It can reduce anxiety and stress, making patients more receptive to other treatments," said McLeod. "Rhythmic entrainment can inspire and direct movement during physical therapy, enhancing outcomes for stroke or ASD patients. Music therapy aids in emotional expression in mental health by assisting patients in identifying and expressing challenging feelings."

Benefits of music therapy

Music therapy has shown particular efficacy for various conditions. Mcleod said it is effective for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression, trauma and PTSD, developmental disabilities, neurological disorders such as stroke and Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, and pre- and post-surgical care.