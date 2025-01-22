UAE: How home-based, small businesses made sales worth Dh2 million at this market

Supplied photos

A Dubai-based pop up market, which served up a slice of the UAE culture, was incredibly popular with residents and experienced 76 per cent increase in visitor numbers this season as compared to the previous year. More than 282,000 people visited the Souq Al Freej marketplace at Al Warqa 3 Park and Al Barsha Lake Park this season.

Held between December 13, 2024 and January 19, 2025, the market gave opportunities to 63 participants, including unique home-based businesses and local families from across the UAE and saw sales of a whopping Dh2 million.

From freshly made harees to traditional Emirati jalabiyas, the market showcased a diverse range of products catering to visitors of all ages and marking a celebration of local production and entrepreneurship.

Held for the third year, the souq hosted 45 food and beverage projects alongside more than 185 entertainment events, workshops, and exhibitions, creating a family-friendly space which attracted several residents.

A community initiative by Dubai Municipality held annually during the winter season, Souq Al Freej provides a supportive environment for SMEs and families to showcase and sell their products directly to the public. For many, it is a testing ground to try their hand at an entrepreneurial initiative while for some it is a yearly showcase they return to without fail. Fatima, an Emirati entrepreneur, earlier told Khaleej Times that she has been returning to the souq every year with her collection of handmade jalabiyas, made from locally sourced fabrics with Emirati-inspired embroidery. ALSO READ: Look: How one of UAE’s oldest villages is being transformed into a tourist attraction