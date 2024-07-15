UAE: How expat went from selling perfumes on US streets to Dubai millionaire

Kabir Joshi

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 2:17 PM

Kabir Joshi has gone from selling perfume on the streets of the US to having a near-death experience that left him paralysed for life on his right hand to becoming the CEO of a property investment and major real estate developer in the UAE – advising on property transactions worth Dh1.5 billion.

“Dubai runs in my blood now. I can't dream of going back and living anywhere else – not even my home country,” said Kabir Joshi, founder and CEO at Vantage Capital and Vantage Properties.

Joshi is one of thousands of UAE residents who made a mark in their fields after relocating to the land of opportunities that is Dubai.

“Dubai has provided me with opportunities that no other country could have. I truly believe that,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Born in a middle-class family, Joshi grew up all across as his father was working in the military which geared him up for everything that life could throw on him.

“Every 13-14 months, we moved to a different new city, so you have to leave your friends and make new friends.”

Joshi migrated to the US at a young age, where he eventually joined University of Central Florida. When he was still studying at the university, Joshi went to India for the first time. However, during this vacation, he unfortunately met with a serious accident, which paralysed his right arm. He then underwent medical treatment for multiple surgeries and transplants for a long time. Because of this, he had to complete his degree remotely from Punjab, India.

When he returned to the US, he realised that there was hardly any value in a three-year Bachelor’s degree. “With a strapped box around my neck, I started selling perfumes in a parking lot in Chicago as my friends and cousins were living there. Then I realised that I could get arrested because I had no permit. So I moved to Washington DC, where I got into a call centre which paved the way for me to join the Federal Emergency Management Authority," he said.

Joshi’s exposure to real estate came when he joined a firm in the US where he used to do underwriting for flood insurance for the real estate sector and joined a brokerage firm where he did a few deals.

“This gave me the excitement of real estate. I attended a Dubai property show in New York in 2003 where I met Shahab Lutfi, a senior member of the real estate fraternity. I didn't know anything about Dubai, but when I met people at the show, they made it sound like the most booming market of real estate in the world. So I decided that I'm going to take the plunge (in Dubai property market),” Joshi this newspaper in an interview.

Entering Dubai market

Joshi went to India for his wedding in 2004 and decided to explore Dubai on his way back to the US. Upon landing in Dubai, he got a job with Dubai Holding’s sales team which propelled him into Dubai’s property market in 2004 and since then he has made the City of Gold his home.

He was involved in selling properties to clients from all over the world.

Joshi decided to launch his Vantage Capital Advisory in 2019 after Noor Bank was acquired by Dubai Islamic Bank. “That was my last corporate gig. I was the head of real estate at Noor Bank. After the acquisition, I decided to start my advisory firm focused on family offices and financial institutions, offering real estate advisory, mostly debt and equity structures and project development. My forte, over time, evolved to the feasibility and valuation and transaction advisory.”

In 2023, he launched Vantage Properties and is currently working on multiple developments.

Joshi currently has a team of 12 people and he aims to double it within the next three months.

“We've about Dh370 million worth of inventory under development and a few plots under acquisition which will take company valuation above Dh1 billion. We are growing quite quickly.”

Turning point