UAE: How excessive screen time can cause Still Face Syndrome in children

According to GCC residents, children in the region have more opportunities to learn and grow than in other developed countries
With children spending more time on screens than ever, a new concern called Still Face Syndrome has emerged. The term, inspired by a classic psychological experiment, is now being used to describe children who are showing fewer facial expressions and emotional responses — an effect some experts attribute to excessive screen time.
Could this growing reliance on digital devices be affecting children’s social and emotional development?
Dr Puneet Wadhwa, a paediatrician at Prime Medical Hospital, defined Still Face Syndrome as a condition where children show “less engagement and responsiveness to real-life social cues, likely due to too much time spent in front of screens." The term is rooted in the Still Face Experiment of the 1970s, where infants were shown to become distressed when their caregivers suddenly became expressionless during interactions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In today's context, some experts argue that a similar effect may occur in children overexposed to digital devices, which leads to fewer face-to-face interactions with their caregivers.
Dr Wadhwa noted, "Children’s brains develop in response to their environment. Without enough real-world interaction, their ability to recognise emotions, maintain eye contact, or engage in social behaviour may be affected."
Dr Ahmed Ebied, a neurologist at Medcare Hospital, believes that the effects of excessive screen exposure on young brains are alarming. “Children who spend too much time on screens, especially during crucial developmental stages, may show delays in social and emotional skills. This includes reduced empathy, difficulty in recognising emotions, and even behavioural issues.”
According to Ebied, screens can impair the parts of the brain that govern attention and emotional regulation. “What we’re seeing in some children is similar to what was observed in the original Still Face Experiment: withdrawal, frustration, and a lack of emotional engagement.”
Parents should be aware of the symptoms associated with Still Face Syndrome. Dr Wadhwa suggested looking for signs such as a child avoiding eye contact, showing less interest in social interactions, and becoming overly reliant on screens for stimulation. “These children may seem indifferent to their surroundings or struggle to communicate their emotions,” said Dr Wadhwa.
While there is a growing concern, Dr. Ebied said these behaviours may not be permanent. “The good news is that many children who exhibit signs of Still Face Syndrome improve significantly when their screen time is reduced, and they are encouraged to engage in real-life social interactions.”
So, how much screen time is too much? Dr Wadhwa advised that children under two years old should have no screen time at all. “This is a critical period for brain development, and the focus should be on physical play and real-world interactions.” For older children, limiting screen time to two hours a day is key to ensuring their social and emotional development isn’t disrupted.
Dr Ebied recommended that parents set clear boundaries around screen time and prioritise activities that promote interaction, such as family meals, outdoor play, and face-to-face conversations. “Children learn best when they are interacting with their environment and the people around them. Screens, while sometimes educational, cannot replace the richness of these interactions.”
While some experts worry about the long-term consequences of excessive screen time, others remain cautious about drawing direct conclusions. “The research is still emerging,” said Dr Ebied. “We know that excessive screen exposure affects children, but the extent of its impact on their long-term development needs further investigation.”
For now, both Dr Wadhwa and Dr Ebied agree on one thing: promoting balanced screen use and ensuring children have plenty of opportunities for real-world interactions is crucial to their overall well-being. “Ultimately,” Dr Wadhwa said, “it’s about finding a balance and ensuring that children’s brains develop in an environment that promotes emotional and social engagement.”
ALSO READ:
According to GCC residents, children in the region have more opportunities to learn and grow than in other developed countries
While mass weddings are deeply rooted in Emirati culture, expats in the Emirates are also embracing it as a way to manage expenses
New documentary features rare visuals and anecdotes from the leader's former training officers
With extended maternity leave, the government promotes healthier, happier families by prioritising the well-being of mothers
The service will be offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain
The aim is to have a comprehensive and updated real-time data of Dubai residents
Dr Yaser has been accused of doing surgeries which resulted in several children having limbs of varying lengths and even causing one amputation
While violent incidents of road rage are uncommon in country and there are strict laws against it, there are several aggressive tactics to intimidate other road users