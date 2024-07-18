UAE: How Emirati who left in the 1940s found his way back to Emirates after 30 years

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

The son of an Emirati — who spent three decades in Africa after leaving the Emirates in the 1940s — has now revealed the untold story of his father’s resilience. Jumaa Ali Al Marashda, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 96, lived a life filled with challenges and adventures straight out of a Hollywood thriller.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Humaid Humaa narrated his father’s life story as revealed to him by the man himself. "My father always missed the Emirates and reminisced about his childhood during the days he spent there. Upon his return, he always told us about the place he lived in and his desire to take us on a trip.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Born before the UAE

Jumaa from Sharjah’s Kalba city grew up an orphan, living with his grandfather, and started working in fishing at the age of 18.

When he left, the unification of the Emirates was still a distant dream, the roads were unpaved, there were no cars or hospitals, and homes were made of mud. Life at that time was difficult in a region that relied solely on fishing and agriculture.

Means of livelihood were scarce, which drove many citizens to travel outside the country on long sea trips for trade to enhance their income.

At the beginning of World War II, specifically in 1942, Jumaa left Kalba on foot towards Ras Al Khaimah, in an era when there were no modern roads or vehicles, ambitious to expand his livelihood beyond the borders of the region.

Journey by sea

His first journey was on a cargo ship where his mission was to transport a shipment of coal and firewood to neighbouring areas, then return to Ras Al Khaimah.

In a later journey, his companions and him were tasked with transporting a shipment of barrels of oil to India. During this journey, they faced a powerful storm that forced them to throw half of their cargo overboard to avoid danger.

Upon reaching the city of Karachi in Pakistan, they unloaded their entire cargo during the storm season.

Humaid said, "They had to compensate for the losses incurred due to the delay at sea and the loss of about half of their cargo, so they turned to other trade.”

In Mumbai, the ship's captain decided to head to the city of Bangalore, which was famous for its trade in brick or red clay. They successfully loaded a shipment of red bricks and began their journey to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Life in Africa

The journey took 40 days in the open sea due to calm winds, during which the sailors suffered from hunger and thirst due to depleted supplies.

After unloading the brick shipment in Dar es Salaam, on their way back to India, they faced misfortune again when a storm wrecked the ship.

Only three people survived, including Jumaa, who were washed ashore on the coast of Zanzibar in Africa.

Upon arriving in Zanzibar, he had no passport to allow him to move freely or going back to his homeland, so he decided to work in various fields. He learned the language of the locals and built strong friendships, which helped him adapt to life there.

After a period of working and trading, he moved to Madagascar where he settled in the city of Magenka near the capital Antananarivo.