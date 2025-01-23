'Keeping family away': How content creators, influencers balance privacy on social media

Social media beauty and lifestyle influencer Debasree Banerjee does her make-up while going live on her YouTube. Photo: AFP

In the rapidly evolving landscape of social media, content creators face the challenge of balancing their online personas with their personal lives. Some draw clear lines between their online presence and personal life, while others believe it doesn't matter, or that the concept of a personal life simply doesn't exist.

For Yasmina Al Shafai, a Saudi content creator, who began her journey in 2021 by sharing relatable family moments. Initially, her content revolved around her family life, aimed at resonating with mothers and households. "My content is something every household and mum can relate to," she told Khaleej Times at the annual TikTok Awards held on January 22 at the Palm Theatre.

However, as her follower count surged, crossing 400,000 on TikTok, Yasmina recognised the need for a shift. "I had to change my approach and focus solely on my life as a mum," she explained. This transition allowed her to maintain her family's privacy while also providing her the flexibility to create content without restrictions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Yasmina treats her social media presence like a 9-to-5 job, ensuring that her family time remains sacred. "I draw the line by not including my family in my videos," she said. This conscious decision has helped her preserve her personal life while still engaging with her audience.

Fadi Alamalah, another content creator firmly believed that his personal life should remain separate from his content. “My family, my wife, and my children deserve protection from the public eye,” he asserted. He recognises that while he chose this life, his family did not. As a result, some of his followers are unaware that he is married, highlighting his commitment to privacy. For Fadi, maintaining this boundary is essential to safeguarding his loved ones from the pressures and scrutiny that come with fame.

In stark contrast, Ahmed Aziz, a self-proclaimed "travel addict" and occasional actor, embraces a different philosophy. For him, personal life and content creation are inseparable. "My personal life is my content," he stated. Unlike Yasmina, Ahmed doesn't shy away from documenting his family moments, although he admits that the camera is only off during intimate moments with his parents. "I don’t write a script any more; I just shoot my life," Ahmed explained, highlighting his spontaneous approach to content creation. His willingness to share every aspect of his life, including family interactions, has garnered significant attention and engagement from his followers. The divergent paths taken by Yasmina Al Shafai and Ahmed Aziz reveal the complexities of content creation in today's digital age. While some creators like Yasmina choose to maintain boundaries to protect their personal lives, others like Ahmed embrace a more integrated approach. Ultimately, the decision of where to draw the line is personal, reflecting each creator's values and priorities as they navigate the intricate balance between their online personas and real-life experiences. ALSO READ: UAE content creators, American expats brace for US Tiktok ban impact