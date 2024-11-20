UAE: How attending a birthday party, school could cause gastric issues in your child

File photo

A six-year-old child was rushed to a clinic with severe diarrhoea and vomiting just hours after attending a birthday party. Doctors traced the condition to food poisoning from improperly stored snacks served at the event. The child recovered within a week following treatment with rehydration and probiotics.

This is not an isolated case and health experts in the UAE have raised concerns about the rising number of gastrointestinal issues among children, many of which are triggered by improper food storage, poor dietary habits, or viral infections contracted in group settings like birthday parties and schools.

Simple dietary changes

At International Modern Hospital Dubai, Dr Najeeb Salah Abdulrahman, a specialist gastroenterologist, shared shared some cases that he recently encountered. “We treated a 6-year-old with chronic constipation caused by a diet high in processed foods and low water intake. By introducing more fibre and ensuring better hydration, the child’s symptoms resolved in two weeks,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another case involved a 10-year-old suffering from frequent stomach pain due to acid reflux triggered by spicy foods. “We advised simple dietary changes, including smaller, more frequent meals, which brought significant improvement,” Dr Abdulrahman added.

Dr Abdulrahman also mentioned a case of a 4-year-old who contracted viral gastroenteritis after attending a birthday party. “The child presented with diarrhoea and vomiting but recovered in five days with proper hydration and supportive care.”

Similarly, Dr B Rupa, specialist paediatrics mentioned a severe case of food poisoning. “A six-year-old experienced diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming improperly stored snacks at a birthday party. With rehydration therapy and probiotics, the child fully recovered within a week,” said Dr Rupa.

Another common issue at the clinic is recurrent constipation. “We recently treated a 10-year-old whose condition improved after incorporating more fibre-rich foods, increased water intake, and regular physical activity,” said Dr Rupa.

Rising trend

Dr Yasser Negm, consultant paediatrics and head of the department at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, highlighted the primary reason behind the surge. “The most common issues are infections, constipation, and food allergies. While infections are often seasonal, the rise in constipation and food allergies has been building over the years,” said Dr Negm.

Dr Negm pointed out that Dubai’s cosmopolitan nature contributes to the spread of infections. “With a large influx of tourists and residents from various countries, the mixing of populations in schools, malls, and tourist hubs increases the risk of viral and bacterial infections,” he said.

He highlighted the role of lifestyle factors in the growing prevalence of constipation. “A diet rich in ultra-processed and junk foods, combined with reduced physical activity and easy access to food delivery, is a major concern,” said Dr Negm.

According to Dr Negm, food allergies may also be linked to environmental changes and microbiome depletion. “This begins with the mother during pregnancy and can be exacerbated by caesarean sections and lower breastfeeding rates,” he said, urging parents to seek medical advice for persistent symptoms. Parents urged to 'be vigilant' Doctors are urging for a collective effort to address these issues. Dr Negm advises parents to “be vigilant about their children’s eating habits, hygiene, and toilet routines. Regular exercise, vaccinations, and healthy diets can go a long way in prevention.” The UAE government has also introduced initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge and the ‘Ma’kom for an Active Lifestyle’ program to encourage healthier lifestyles among residents. Studies have shown a direct link between poor dietary habits and rising obesity rates, which further increases gastrointestinal problems. “Parents must take control of what their children eat, educate them about food safety, and ensure timely medical care for any concerning symptoms,” said Dr Rupa. ALSO READ: UAE: Doctors warn against using sleeping pills without medical prescription UAE: Children at risk of high blood pressure with pediatric diabetes on the rise