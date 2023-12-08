UAE: Hindu temple in Bur Dubai to shift services to new location in Jebel Ali

There are reports of heightened fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, appetite changes, and difficulties in focus, concentration, and memory
The 60-year-old Hindu temple in Bur Dubai will shift its services to a new location in Jebel Ali, starting from Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Notices have been put up at all the entrances of the Shiva temple in Bur Dubai stating that the temple has been shifted to Jebel Ali. The notice reads: "This is to inform all our devotees with effect from: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, this temple will be shifted to our new Hindu Temple, Jebel Ali."
The temple in Bur Dubai was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the UAE since then.
When Khaleej Times tried to contact temple authorities regarding the announcement, a committee member said that they are in touch with the relevant authorities and will furnish further details as soon as they receive them.
Punit Mehta, who has been visiting the temple since his childhood, said that he will miss visiting the Bur Dubai temple. “It has been 20 years since I have been coming to the Bur Dubai temple and the visits to this temple has been ingrained in my memory,” said Mehta.
Narendre, another devotee and a resident of Al Qusais, had a touch of sadness after reading the notification. “I come here often and spend time with a lot of other worshippers as well as the flower vendors, people selling idols and many more. And they all became a part of my life,” said Narendre.
