UAE: High-level delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen embassy in Beirut

A high-level UAE delegation arrived in Beirut to take all necessary arrangements to reopen the country's embassy in Lebanon.

The move comes in response to the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, and following a call between him and Joseph Aoun, the new Lebanese president.

"Reopening the embassy reflects the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples," said the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement.

The Ministry also emphasised the UAE's unwavering position toward Lebanon's unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the brotherly Lebanese people.

Aoun, who is the Lebanese army chief , was voted in as president in a second round of parliamentary voting on Thursday, ending a more than two-year vacuum in the crisis-hit, war-battered country.