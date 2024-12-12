UAE: Henna added to UN intangible cultural heritage list

Photo: WAM

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the official inscription of Henna on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, as one of the most ancient, celebrated, and enduring elements of cultural heritage in the UAE.

Prior to its popularity as a decorative and aesthetic material, Henna was used as a medicinal plant in treating various diseases and aches. Today, it plays a fundamental role in rituals and ceremonies as an adornment for women and girls with intricate patterns showcasing artistry and creativity.

The UAE participated in UNESCO's 19th Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay, earlier this month. Ambassador Ali Al Haj Al Ali, Permanent Delegate of the UAE to UNESCO, headed the UAE delegation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A significant achievement was made during this meeting with the inscription of Henna onto the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This decision was made after meeting the criteria outlined in the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The inscription of Henna on the UNESCO Representative List is a major milestone, marking the 16th element recognised on behalf of the UAE since the inclusion of falconry in 2010.