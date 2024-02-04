UAE: Health centre fined Dh1 million; doctors being investigated for fraud

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 8:10 PM

A health centre in Abu Dhabi has been fined Dh1 million by the Department of Health in the emirate (DoH). Some of the doctors at the centre are being investigated on suspicion of fraud. All branches of the health centre have been barred from offering dental services in the future.

In addition to this, eight healthcare facilities - four home care facilities, a dental clinic, an occupational medicine centre, a laboratory, and a medical centre - have been closed for committing violations. These include:

- failing to report cases of infectious diseases

- non-compliance with regulations for electronic reporting

- not providing medicines or supplies for emergency cases

- failing to prevent infection

- not keeping medical records safely

- not adhering to the standards and regulations of home care services

- not obtaining the patient’s consent for treatment

- not clarifying the procedures and risks related to treatment

- not providing health professionals licensed by DoH

DoH calls on all healthcare facilities to comply with its policies to preserve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

ALSO READ: