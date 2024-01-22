UAE: Having trouble with Du network? Mobile service provider issues statement

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:13 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:56 PM

Several UAE residents reported issues with mobile and internet services on Monday evening.

The connectivity issues began around 6pm, according to outage tracking website Downdetector (screenshot below).

Du sim card users reported their calls getting dropped, and many faced issues in connecting with other callers.

N Abdulla, a Dubai resident, struggled to connect on the phone for an hour due to service disruptions. "I tried calling from my husband's and kids' phones but they are all Du. I couldn’t figure out what the issue was," she said to Khaleej Times.

Another resident, Afsha Noori, kept calling her daughter but couldn't get through."I thought she wasn't picking up my call. Turns out my call didn't even go through and my daughter's phone never rang or lit up."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Frustrated users took to social media to vent about the lack of information and response from customer service.

According to Downdetector, most people faced mobile internet connection issues, followed by lack of signal and service on landlines.

Photo: Downdetector

Photo: Downdetector

Following the disruptions, the service provider issued a statement on their Instagram, confirming that the issue had been resolved.

ALSO READ: