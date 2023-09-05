Watch: Did you see these UAE landmarks light up last night?

The Norwegian man is a person of determination who 'doesn't speak to anyone', making the search challenging, according to his family
The entire UAE lit up to welcome Sultan AlNeyadi back from his historic mission on Monday. From buildings to malls to street signs, several landmarks in the UAE lit up with congratulatory messages for Sultan AlNeyadi on Monday as the astronaut returned from a historic mission. Landmarks like the Adnoc building in Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall and Dubai Mall exhibited videos and posters of Sultan AlNeyadi, with the words Sultan’s Return. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) posted a video showing how the country celebrated the return of their hero. “All the cities and people of the UAE celebrated the return of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to Earth after he completed the longest Arab space mission in history,” MBRSC posted on social media platform, X.
Sultan Alneyadi returned to Earth after spending 186 days at the ISS when the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft he was traveling in splashed down safely on Monday at 8.17am (UAE time) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.
The Abu Dhabi Municipality has decorated several bridges around the city to celebrate the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi after a historic 6-month space mission.
The light formations have an astronaut with the words Al Emarat on it. A UAE flag at the top of the decoration drives home the immense pride the country feels at being at the forefront of space exploration in the region.
UAE leaders tweeted their congratulations and spoke of their pride at the mission, which was the Arab world’s longest. UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the tribute by writing on social media: “The people of the UAE are immensely proud of you and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration. You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return.”
Meanwhile schools around the country celebrated the occasion by watching the landing live and making posters. AlNeyadi will follow a strict regimen for the next two weeks which includes rehabilitation and physiotherapy that will get his body used to gravity again.
