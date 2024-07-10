UAE: Have you seen these stunning murals at bus stations? Meet the artist behind them

The project aims to meet growing air traffic demands, enhance capacity
Known as 'art of h', this Emirati woman is making waves in the art world with her captivating mural designs that adorn public spaces across the UAE, including bus stations. Originally aspiring to study fine arts, Hind's early knack for drawing led her to specialise in graphic design at university, a field she believes complements her artistic talents.
"I noticed my love for drawing at a young age, influenced by my mother's passion for art and coming from a family that appreciates the arts," Hind shared in an interview with Khaleej Times.
Her journey into mural art began with significant recognition early on. "My first mural project was commissioned by the late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where I was selected among Emirati artists to beautify Al Samha city," Hind said. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hind persevered. She refused requests to submit her work electronically and have others physically install them, instead personally executed five murals.
Her murals incorporate culturally significant symbols, images, and motifs that hold deep meaning in the UAE – from the undulating golden sand dunes to simple Bedouin life.
Reflecting on her favourite project, Hind expressed enthusiasm for her collaboration with Abu Dhabi Municipality, where she painted bus station shelters. "The team's support and the thrill of working at such heights in public spaces were truly exhilarating," she commented.
However, Hind admits that mural art presents its own set of challenges. "The difficulty often lies in painting on extremely large surfaces using electric lifts and ensuring precise measurements are adhered to for perfect execution," she explained.
When asked about the duration it takes to complete a mural project, she explained that the time frame depends on the size, the amount of work, and the details in the painting. She mentioned that it also depends on the artist's mood. For instance, her large project in Al Samha took her a little less than a month, while the mural at the Dubai Police Rescue Centre took two weeks.
Looking forward, Hind aims to become a certified mural artist for government entities, aspiring to establish her own company specialising in murals and fine arts.
Her resilience and dedication have earned her recognition, including commendations for her unwavering commitment during challenging projects. “I faced unforgettable challenges, like painting in the scorching summer heat while wearing a mask and constantly sanitising tools due to pandemic fears," Hind recalled.
Hind shared that her field is a passion and she loves it a lot. She stated: "Sometimes, even the heat does not seem like a challenge because, thankfully, I really enjoy what I do." Hind tries to take breaks in air-conditioned places and usually opts to work in the evening, although she often needs daylight to see the details in her paintings.
