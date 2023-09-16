UAE: Hatta traders get major boost from Dubai Police

Photos: Supplied

Dubai Police have launched an initiative that will provide a major boost to the economic activities of traders in Hatta.

In a statement on Saturday, Dubai Police said “the initiative would be carried out through a series of events, including the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, the Bedouin Heritage Festival, National Day celebrations, the Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Cultural Nights, Dubai Shopping Festival, Eid in Dubai, the Lights Festival, Hatta Hills Run, and Hatta Triathlon.”

The initiative is aimed at expediting the region's growth by enhancing contractual opportunities with both the public and private sectors and promoting their (Hatta traders) products, Dubai Police added.

Shamma Ali Ghanem, director of the Supplier Relations Centre, noted the significance of Hatta as a social, tourist, and economic destination.

She added: "The General Department of Logistics Support, represented by the Supplier Relations Centre, has launched the initiative to empower Hatta's traders to participate in tenders issued by Dubai Police. This step will also enable them to engage in tenders offered by other government entities across Dubai".

