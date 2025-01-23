Photos: UAE hails Oman's effort in releasing ship crew detained for over a year off Yemen's coast

The captain of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship Lubomir Tchanev (C) meets his children and family members after he and his deputy Danail Vesselinov (R) arrived on board the government aircraft in Sofia on January 23, 2025. Photo: AFP file

The UAE hailed Oman's mediation efforts in releasing the crew of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship, which was carrying 25 people while being detained off Yemen's coast.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the efforts made by Oman in releasing the crew members who had been detained for more than a year.

Oman's foreign ministry later confirmed that the crew — comprising the Bulgarian captain and second-in-command, 17 Filipinos, and a handful of Ukrainian, Romanian and Mexican sailors — had flown from Sanaa to Muscat aboard an Omani air force plane.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos confirmed the release of the Filipinos who were detained, adding that they are now under the care of Manila's Embassy in Oman.

The UAE authority also praised the resolution taken by the neighbouring country to tackle the 'humanitarian issue'.

