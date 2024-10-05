UAE grants first commercial gaming licence to Wynn Resorts

A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts has been awarded the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator's licence. The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) confirmed the development to Khaleej Times on Saturday.
The Las Vegas-based casino firm is building Wynn Al Marjan Island as the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf.
The GCGRA did not offer any other details about the licence that was awarded to the company.
This is the second licence to be issued by the GCGRA, an independent executive entity within the UAE federal government that regulates, licenses, and supervises all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. In July, the gaming authority awarded the licence to operate the first authorised lottery in the country to Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC.
Though highly anticipated for its gaming features, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature non-gaming amenities as well. It will house 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 private villa estates. It will be the first Wynn Resort — out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor — to come up on a beach.
