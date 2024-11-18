UAE: Got an idea for a video game? Here's how to register it, protect your intellectual rights

If you have an idea for a new video game, you should start thinking of registering it to protect your intellectual rights and safeguard the creations of your mind against infringement in today's digital world.

The UAE Ministry of Economy has urged those who have video games' ideas of their own to hurry and register their rights, contribute to the development and growth of the video game industry and to foster the digital economy.

"Registering video game copyrights is a crucial process that ensures the protection of intellectual property rights for creative entrepreneurs in the digital environment," it said in a post on X.

Here's how to do that:

Steps

Visit moec.gov.ae or the ministry's smart app then go to eServices

Choose Intellectual Works Rights Registration Service

Sign in with UAE Pass or credentials of your account on the ministry's website

Fill in the application data and attach the required documents

Pay the fees

Your application will go through an auditing and reviewing process by the ministry

If your request meets all conditions, a certificate will be issued

Required Documents

For individuals:

A copy of the authors' Emirates ID (both sides)

A letter of authorisation to register if the applicant is acting on behalf of a group of authors

For companies and government entities:

A letter of authorisation to register

A power of attorney for the author or the company if the applicant is a legal person

Service Duration

The whole process takes three working days in average and applications can be made 24/7.

Fees

For each individual, registering an idea is for Dh50 while each company or institution is required to pay Dh200.