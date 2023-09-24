UAE: Good gut health could solve multiple illnesses

The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
Good gut health could solve issues of sleep disturbances, constant fatigue, stress, anxiety and depression, according to Indian celebrity health coach, Twinkle Kansal. She warned that eating too much acidic food, not consuming healthy food and being stressed can result in an unhealthy gut.
Kansal was speaking at an informative session organised by Indian Women in Dubai, one of the largest women-only online communities in the emirate. Consul General of India, Dr. Aman Puri and executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Limited, Siddharth Balachandran were the chief guests at the event.
Aiming to heal one million people from issues stemming from poor gut health by educating them, she advises people to cook traditionally and follow the rainbow diet — a diet promoting colourful whole foods and natural supplements. She also makes sure to work on water on a cellular level to cure health problems. According to her, the practice of intermittent fasting is aimed at resetting the body and removing toxins.
The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
The grant facilitates the transition of the projects from theory to practice, provided that the winners commence implementation within two months
'Their reckless driving and loud vehicles not only caused nuisance but also endangered the lives of road users,' says official
The initially higher fine of more than Dh10 million was reduced after the company agreed to remedy the deficiencies
The emirate is the ideal destination for children, with plenty of fun rides and tasty treats
Initially afraid of societal judgement, Moein adopted a different persona and concealed his true passion
The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours
The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be marked with a unique ‘Festival of Harmony’