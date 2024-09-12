E-Paper

UAE: Global Village announces new VIP ticket packs, pre-booking date

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village

by

Web Desk
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 10:56 AM

UAE residents can now enjoy their favourite family destination with a premium experience as Global Village has announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs begins on September 24.

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village.


Here's what's in store for those aiming to avail these new packs!

Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass

Mega Silver Pack worth 3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass

These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.

The classic VIP Packs have returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack will be on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack will cost Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack will be priced at Dh1,750 each.

When to book, buy

From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors will be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs.

You can pre-book packs from September 24 from 10am until September 28, 9am till stocks last.

The sales launch will take place from September 28, 10am.

Purchases can be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

