UAE: Global Media Congress 2023 to see record international participation

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 9:47 PM

The second edition of Global Media Congress 2023 will feature record-breaking international participation from major global companies in the media industry, as well as decision-makers, experts, and specialists from around the world.

The event, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), will be held from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The congress, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is being themed: ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’.

The edition will see 257 exhibiting companies and brands – a 33 per cent increase compared to the inaugural congress, as well as 172 participating countries – up 22 per cent. As many as 31 countries will be participating for the first time. Also, the total exhibition area has been increased by 78 per cent to reach more than 32,000sqm compared to 18,000sqm in the previous edition. Nearly 800 journalists from 58 countries will be attending and covering the event.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director-general of the WAM and chairman of the organising committee for the congress, noted the record-breaking participation reflects the trust and professional credibility that the event enjoys despite its recent inception.

“In anticipation of the Global Media Congress’ second edition, we’ve strengthened our global media network through strategic partnerships following our first session. These collaborations are poised to enhance this year’s congress, offering participants unparalleled value,” Al Rayssi said during a press conference.

“In conjunction with COP28, our congress’ opening day will spotlight the pivotal role of environmental media in sustainability and climate advocacy. Day two shifts focus to media education, with a special emphasis on youth engagement,” Al Rayssi said. “We’re excited to welcome students from 100 universities, equipping them to shape the media landscape. We’re also launching the Education Stage and Co-Production Majlis, alongside the Innovation Stage, NexTech, and Future Media Lab, to explore the nexus of media, education, and Al as we navigate the industry’s evolution.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Organising the Global Media Congress aligns with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support a wide range of economic and knowledge sectors in the country in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years, with the media industry being one of its main pillars.”

The congress will also feature a dedicated event attracting more than 400 top industry players, who will get to communicate, share knowledge, and explore opportunities for collaborative production and partnerships in the media sector.

Additionally, there will be a specialised conference over three days, featuring 77 speakers from 18 countries. There will be 36 main sessions covering discussion topics namely, sustainability, innovation, cutting-edge technologies in the media sector, sports media, and youth engagement, as well as the role of training and development in enhancing the future of the media industry.

The congress will include five associated events, including the first-ever innovative and startup stage, training workshops, dialogue sessions, roundtable discussions, and more.

ALSO READ: