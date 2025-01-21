UAE: Get free Arabic lessons via new online platform designed to help expats

A free online platform designed to teach Arabic to non-native speakers was recently launched by Al Qasimia University, in an attempt to help spread Arabic learning in the community.

Named 'Mubeen,' the platform incorporates advanced educational technologies, including AI. It is accessible to people outside the UAE and supports self-learning

Al Qasimia University also launched a print series for teaching non-Arabic speakers. The aim is for the series to be a curriculum taught to students at the university's Language Centre and to serve as teaching material for those wishing to learn Arabic anywhere.

The unveiling of the Mubeen platform was during the university’s recent international conference titled "Teaching Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages: Curriculum and Specificity."

The two-day event drew an impressive assembly of experts and researchers who participated in various research sessions and workshops dedicated to advancing Arabic language education.

The platform meets the needs of Al Qasimia University students with their diverse cultural backgrounds and the variety of their nationalities while also considering aspects of local Emirati culture, Arab and Islamic culture, and extending to global human culture.

The university's conference also highlighted the establishment's success in teaching Arabic to over 100 nationalities, showcasing its commitment to innovative pedagogical approaches.

The educational levels on the platform are divided into seven levels, starting from the introductory level to advanced levels, addressing the educational and pedagogical needs of learners, while considering linguistic, cultural, social, and psychological aspects. The platform also provides computerized tests to determine language proficiency and allows learners to obtain accredited electronic certificates. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah's dedication to promote the Arabic language and his educational initiatives was a focal point of discussions during the university's event. Attendees commended his patronage of noteworthy academic achievements, including the launch of the historical dictionary of the Arabic language by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah. The launch of the Mubeen platform marks a new era in Arabic language education, aiming to meet the needs of a diverse student population while elevating the cultural and linguistic profile of the Arabic-speaking community globally.