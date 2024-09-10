UAE: Genetic testing mandatory for citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi from October 1

The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
Citizens getting married in Abu Dhabi will now have to undergo an essential genetic testing as part of the premarital examination programme, authorities said on Tuesday.
The emirate's Department of Health said that this will be mandatory from October 1, this year. Once the test has been taken, it will take 14 days for the results to be issued, it added.
Programme data of 800 couples since 2022 has shown that 86 per cent successfully verified genetic compatibility, while only 14 per cent of them required additional intervention and a suitable family planning plan based on their genetic results.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The genetic test covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions and enhances the ability to detect genetic risks or potential hereditary conditions. It is considered one of the most important preventive measures when planning to start a family.
This test includes consultations with healthcare specialists and genetic counsellors, a crucial step in achieving a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and available treatment options.
The department noted that genetic testing and counselling services are available in 22 primary healthcare centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain. Couples can undergo genetic tests as part of their premarital screenings to detect shared mutations that may be passed on to their future children and could cause preventable diseases.
Common genetic mutations between couples can lead to children being at risk of conditions such as vision and hearing loss, blood clotting, developmental delays, organ failure, hormonal imbalances, severe seizures, and more.
ALSO READ:
The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities
This comes days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector
He was praised for his quick action, responsibility and courage
The Russian managing director selected the tickets with the birth dates of her husband, mother and herself
Students advised intake of light meals, using restrooms before boarding buses
Survivors of disasters may experience a range of psychological issues like acute stress, anxiety, fear, and post-traumatic stress disorder
Sharjah Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident