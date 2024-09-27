UAE: Geckos that glow in the dark, 100-kg green turtles can be found in new UAQ ecotrail

This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Program'
A new ecotrail featuring geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, and other incredible species will open early next year at Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, authorities announced on Friday, coinciding with World Tourism Day.
The UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology said the new destination “will offer a unique and attractive opportunity for UAQ residents and visitors to connect with nature. It will also provide them an immersive experience that will raise awareness about the rich biodiversity and ecological value of the UAQ coastal lagoon.”
The ecotrail, which is set to open in early 2025, will be implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Inspired by the lagoon's natural aesthetics, the ecotrail will be constructed with eco-friendly materials,” said Haytham Sultan Al Ali, director general of UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology.
He added: “The sustainably designed ecotrail will feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path. It will include a shaded area and an observatory majlis, illuminated by energy-efficient solar red lights to reduce light pollution.”
“As people walk along the ecotrail, they will learn about geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, stingrays that resemble the shape of guitars, and other incredible species,” Al Ali continued.
There will also be informative signages that will give visitors information about the lagoon’s unique ecosystem, coastal dunes, and biodiversity.
Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature-WWF, underscored: “Healthy and diverse coastal ecosystems are essential for sustainable tourism.
“Our assessment of Umm Al Quwain lagoon reveals that combining conservation and ecotourism is key to maximising ecosystem services. Conservation can boost tourism and recreation benefits by up to 50 per cent,” she added.
“It is a beautiful addition to what tourists and the people of the UAE can enjoy about nature in our country,” Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO of HSBC Middle East-UAE, pointed out.
Authorities said “UAQ lagoon plays a central role in achieving environmentally sustainable economic growth and supporting the expansion of the emirate. The emirate is working to harness ecotourism to generate new sources of income that support the natural renewal of the marine and coastal environment, in line with the objectives of the UAQ Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031.”
angel@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Program'
The issue has become a source of concern for many, with some residents even considering relocating due to the persistent problem
The statement also praised the humane conditions and environment provided during the period of detention and the execution of sentences
Performances will continue every Saturday throughout the next month, moving between key tourist areas in the emirate
Another expat based in Kuwait also wins Dh100,000
The injured colleagues are currently receiving the healthcare services in the country
The closures took place in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City
Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying