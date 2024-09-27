UAE: Geckos that glow in the dark, 100-kg green turtles can be found in new UAQ ecotrail

Khor Al Beidahin - Umm Al Quwain

A new ecotrail featuring geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, and other incredible species will open early next year at Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, authorities announced on Friday, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

The UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology said the new destination “will offer a unique and attractive opportunity for UAQ residents and visitors to connect with nature. It will also provide them an immersive experience that will raise awareness about the rich biodiversity and ecological value of the UAQ coastal lagoon.”

The ecotrail, which is set to open in early 2025, will be implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF.

Eco-friendly materials

“Inspired by the lagoon's natural aesthetics, the ecotrail will be constructed with eco-friendly materials,” said Haytham Sultan Al Ali, director general of UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology.

He added: “The sustainably designed ecotrail will feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path. It will include a shaded area and an observatory majlis, illuminated by energy-efficient solar red lights to reduce light pollution.”

“As people walk along the ecotrail, they will learn about geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, stingrays that resemble the shape of guitars, and other incredible species,” Al Ali continued.

There will also be informative signages that will give visitors information about the lagoon’s unique ecosystem, coastal dunes, and biodiversity.

Essential for sustainable tourism

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature-WWF, underscored: “Healthy and diverse coastal ecosystems are essential for sustainable tourism.