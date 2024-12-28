UAE: Gang of 15 arrested over ‘phone scam’ in Ajman

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Ajman Police have arrested a gang of 15 people for conducting a "phone scam," the authority said in a statement.

The gang of Asian nationals defrauded others by impersonating official figures, and asking them to update their bank details or official documents, such as their ID, with the intention of trapping them and seizing their money.

The police received information and reports about calls from phone cards which were registered with forged data and documents. After these reports, detectives investigated and worked on arresting the gang.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Nineteen mobile phones used in the fraud were seized and 15 people were arrested, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, stated.

The accused confessed to defrauding people, so they were detained, pending the completion of legal procedures.

Al Nuaimi called on the public not to believe such calls and not to hesitate to report them.