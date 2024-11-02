UAE: Galadari distributes Triumph's popular British motorcycles

Photos: Supplied

Triumph – the largest British motorcycle manufacturer – has re-entered the UAE market after announcing the appointment of Galadari as its new distribution partner for the country, effective October 25.

Triumph and Galadari will work together to manage the importation, sale, service, and distribution of Triumph Motorcycles and products, as well as the development of Triumph's brand within the UAE market.

The motorcycle manufacturer said the UAE is an important market as it is the top motorcycle market within the GCC region. Galadari will be offering Triumph’s complete range of motorcycles, including Modern Classic, Roadster and Tiger product families to motorbike enthusiasts; from Trident 660 to the 2.5-litre displacement Rocket 3.

Galadari will also provide customers with Triumph’s brand experience, facilities, highly trained personnel as well as service, after sales, and customer care.

Creating further opportunities

Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer at Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, United Kingdom, said: “We are extremely pleased to be entering into partnership with Galadari in UAE, which will create further opportunities for the Triumph Brand to grow within the Emirati market.”

“This step will also enable the Triumph brand to be even more accessible, and we look forward to welcoming more fans and customers in UAE to the Triumph brand,” he added.

Mohammed Galadari, co-chairman and group CEO at Galadari, for his part, said: “We are proud to partner with Triumph, an iconic brand renowned for its rich heritage and exceptional performance.”

"This strategic collaboration not only strengthens our existing portfolio but also aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and experiences for our customers. We look forward to building on the strong foundation of this distinguished brand and elevating it to even greater heights in the years ahead," he continued. First established in 1902, Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand, plus assembly facilities in Brazil and India.