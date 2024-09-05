UAE: From refugee to Syria's first female pilot, how 25-year-old turned her life around

Maya Ghazal

A refugee who beat all odds to become a pilot recalled her inspirational journey, from fleeing war-torn Syria at 15 to becoming the first female Syrian pilot.

Addressing the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Maya Ghazal detailed the hardships she and her family faced after arriving in the UK, including being rejected by three schools and struggling to overcome stereotypes.

Maya said, "Most challenges I faced were because I was a refugee. Although I was only 16, I was subjected to a stereotype, and people thought that my skills and abilities were limited."

Despite being initially told her English wasn't good enough to study political science, she found a new ambition in aviation, inspired by watching planes at Heathrow Airport.

At the age of 21, Maya fulfilled her dream of becoming the first female Syrian refugee pilot when she received her private pilot license. The 25-year-old is currently training to become a commercial pilot, hoping to get her ‘wings’ in 2025.

Ghazal used her platform to highlight the broader educational inequality refugees face. She pointed out that while nearly 15 million school-aged refugees exist globally, half are not in school, and only 6 per cent of young refugees pursue higher education compared to about a third of their non-refugee peers.

During a recent visit to the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan, she met Marwa, a bright student with excellent grades who faced barriers to further education due to a lack of scholarships.

While addressing the crowd, Ghazal stressed the need for increased investment in refugee education and collaboration among governments, businesses, educational institutions, and NGOs to bridge this gap. As a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, Ghazal now advocates for the rights of refugees and the transformative power of education. She is committed to helping achieve UNHCR's goal of increasing refugee higher education enrolment to 15 per cent over the next decade, emphasising the critical role of education in empowering displaced youth and meeting sustainable.