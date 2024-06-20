UAE: From July, Dh10,000 fine for unlicensed social media influencers in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 5:48 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:26 PM

Starting July, social media influencers and companies engaged in advertising and providing advertising services without a licence will be penalised, according to the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi.

The penalties would amount up to Dh10,000 and may even lead to the closure of the companies.

The licence fee for individuals is Dh1,250; for companies it is Dh5,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Department said licences can easily be obtained through the Tamm platform by accessing the 'Department of Economic Development Services'.

It also said that foreigners from outside the country can obtain a licence provided they have an Emirates ID card or unified number.

The decision is also applicable to government companies.