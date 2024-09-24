UAE: Free Zone of the Future to be launched in 2025

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:27 PM

​World Free Zones Organisation will launch the “Free Zone of the Future” project next year to create a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, said a senior official on Tuesday.

“Starting in 2025, we will launch our flagship project – the Free Zone of the Future. This will define free zones as top business hubs, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, tourism, agro-industries and manufacturing,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, chairman of the World Free Zones Organisation.

“To drive this transformation, we are launching key initiatives such as zones academy for professional training, the policy dialogue for stakeholder collaboration, the zones library as a hub for best practices and a national integration project to incorporate free zones into a national economic framework for more prosperous future,” Al Zarooni said while delivering a speech at the 10th World Congress hosted by the World Free Zones Organisation.

He said: “We embark on a new chapter with a special focus on new investment avenues. By building trust, we will reinforce our role as a steadfast ally, providing support and advocacy needed to navigate amidst the evolving global landscape.”

Al Zarooni added that the global economy now faces high inflation and unemployment reshaping the landscape, but these challenges also present opportunities.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy, said during his opening speech that free zones are an integral part of the UAE’s economic framework.