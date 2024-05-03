UAE: Free reading programme, literary workshop starts today in Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 2:09 PM

People can make the most of this ongoing breezy weather and engage in a free-to-attend reading programme filled with a gamut of activities on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Coinciding with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, the seven-day reading programme starts today and will run until Thursday, May 9, at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

It is being organised by Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and is open to all ages. No prior registration is needed to attend.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The programme titled ‘Miral’s Reading Experience’ will showcase a book signing during the first two days with six-year-old Emirati author Alfai Al Marzooqi. She holds a Guinness World Records title as the youngest female author to publish a book.

There will also be a book donation drive, where used books can be given away, to ensure that everyone who loves reading can access them while encouraging sustainable practices

Taghrid AlSaeed, Miral’s executive director of group communications and destination marketing, said the initiative is a determined effort to kindle and foster an inclusive community culture through literature.

“Miral’s Reading Experience initiative showcases our commitment to the educational pillar of our CSR strategy. We look forward to welcoming the community from across Abu Dhabi to immerse themselves in an enriching and enlightening experience at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.”

Immersive literary workshops

A variety of workshops in English and Arabic will take place, including those on storytelling, writing, art, calligraphy, and Arabic name-writing, as well as a sustainable slime for children by Alfai Al Marzooqi's four-year-old brother, Hamad Al Marzooqi, who is also a chef and entrepreneur.

Visitors can enjoy playing hangman in both languages, a game of connect the dots, as well as a traditional ‘carrom’ tabletop board game. Other entertaining activities include spelling bee contests in English and Arabic, storytelling with puppets, and a local tales reading, Al Khararif.

More information about the schedule of Miral Reading Experience can be found on the group’s social media platform.

ALSO READ