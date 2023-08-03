UAE: Free parking subscriptions announced for some residents in Sharjah

The authority made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the office physically

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:00 PM

Some residents in the emirate of Sharjah will be eligible for free parking subscriptions. A new initiative was announced by Sharjah Municipality on Thursday, simplifying the parking process for people of determination and promoting a more inclusive and accessible environment in public spaces.

This service allows individuals holding subscription cards issued by official authorities to access free public parking and link it to the parking system virtually. By implementing this virtual linking process, eligible individuals can seamlessly access their parking benefits without physically placing the card on the windshield of vehicles.

The authority has made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the municipality office physically. Eligible individuals can now go through the entire process online. Below are the documents required to obtain the free parking subscriptions:

Valid Emirates ID

Vehicle Ownership Card

Disabilty Card

Here's how to apply:

Visit Sharjah municipality website

Enter smart and electronic services

Select public parking services

Apply for the disabled parking permit and submit the required documents

