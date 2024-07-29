UAE: Free bags, activities for 20 children with visual impairment

Photo: WAM

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM

The first comprehensive interactive and recreational bag for People of Determination with visual impairments has been launched by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

The organisation is distributing 20 free bags to the first twenty children with visual impairments in Abu Dhabi. Families wishing to receive the bag are invited to send the necessary information via direct message to the organisation's Instagram account.

Information required

Confirmation of child's visual impairment

Proof of residence in Abu Dhabi

Photo of determination card

Child's personal details

Crafted by the organisation's creative team, including People of Determination, these bags were created during workshops and vocational training sessions.

Each kit is packed with educational and recreational activities designed to develop skills, enhance sensory experiences, and foster community connections.

The organisation reiterated its dedication to launching initiatives, programmes, and projects that support People of Determination, contributing to their empowerment and seamless integration into the community.