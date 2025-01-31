UAE: Free entry to Al Ain Zoo announced for all residents above 60 years old

Senior citizens and expats will now be able to enter Al Ain Zoo for free, in a decision that aligns with the "Year of Community" announced by President Sheikh Mohamed last week.

"Hand in hand we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth," Sheikh Mohamed said in a social media post.

Anyone who is aged 60 and above now has the chance to benefit from free admission to Al Ain Zoo. Previously, this offer was granted to those aged 70 and above.

By lowering the age threshold, the zoo reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its services and ensuring inclusivity for all community members.

Facilities, buildings, pathways, open spaces, and transport vehicles are available at the zoo to ensure meeting the needs of its senior visitors and providing them with easy accessibility. Additionally, wheelchairs are available upon request at the Visitor Happiness Office.