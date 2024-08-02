UAE: Free car inspection in Abu Dhabi at 12 locations

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:11 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:16 PM

As temperatures rise in the summer, tyre bursts become increasingly common, including other incidents, such as fire accidents. These accidents can be fatal.

Abu Dhabi Police has announced a new initiative offering residents a free inspection for light vehicles this summer.

Inspections will be available at 12 locations across Adnoc Distribution's service and vehicle inspection centres. It covers inspections of engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and air filters, among others.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of drivers and road users during the summer.