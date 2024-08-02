UAE: Free car inspection in Abu Dhabi at 12 locations

DAE's profit before tax, too, rose 22.7% year-on-year to $154.3 million
As temperatures rise in the summer, tyre bursts become increasingly common, including other incidents, such as fire accidents. These accidents can be fatal.
Abu Dhabi Police has announced a new initiative offering residents a free inspection for light vehicles this summer.
Inspections will be available at 12 locations across Adnoc Distribution's service and vehicle inspection centres. It covers inspections of engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and air filters, among others.
The initiative aims to ensure the safety of drivers and road users during the summer.
Dubai Police had earlier announced a similar initiative, offering motorists a free car inspection service until the end of August.
(With inputs from Wam)
ALSO READ:
DAE's profit before tax, too, rose 22.7% year-on-year to $154.3 million
The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is the only authorised lottery in the country
The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro
Ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the September 3 live draw
Investors are urged to verify a company's identity first before signing any agreements or making any financial transaction
Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive