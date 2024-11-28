UAE: Free 53GB data announced for du users in National Day offer

Telecom operator du is offering free data on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day, the company announced on Thursday.

The digital service provider announced a range of exclusive offers and promotions which will be available from November 28 up till December 4.

All postpaid customers will be able to avail free 53GB of national data valid for seven days. The offer is available until 4 December 2024.

Customers who have purchased or switch to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data valid for a year. This offer is available until 31 December 2024.

