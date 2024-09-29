UAE Foreign Minister meets with António Guterres in New York

The UAE delegation also held bilateral meetings with other participating countries to strengthen cooperation in these fields
At the UN headquarters in New York, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Guterres discussed boosting the cooperation between the UAE and the UN, especially in humanitarian and developmental fields.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The meeting also explored a number of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly session, held recently in New York, including the outcomes of the Summit of the Future, and its role in enhancing multilateral efforts to address global challenges.
Sheikh Abdullah and the UN chief exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and their impact on international peace and security, with a focus on bolstering global responses to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN and its various programmes, in support of sustainable development pathways in communities and the adoption of innovative, flexible, and effective solutions to address global challenges.
The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.
ALSO READ:
The UAE delegation also held bilateral meetings with other participating countries to strengthen cooperation in these fields
The facility has been treating vulnerable populations, including Sudanese refugees who are fleeing the conflict in their home country
A perfect meal should strike a balance between protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats
Temperatures may reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai
Being recognised as a major defence partner was a welcome development that mirrored a confidence in US policy, says Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above
The sustainably designed ecotrail to also feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path
Themed 'Content for Good,' the event will take place from January 11 to 13, 2025