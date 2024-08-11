UAE Foreign Minister, Cypriot counterpart discuss regional developments over phone

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 8:28 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call today with Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, the current dangerous developments in the Middle East and their humanitarian and security repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr Kombos tackled ways to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the urgent need to provide necessary humanitarian support to the residents of the Strip, ensure the protection of all civilians, and put an end to the escalating extremism, tension, and violence in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need for all regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire and work closely to address the humanitarian crisis and end the tragic conditions suffered by civilians in Gaza.

They also discussed a number of issues related to the friendship and strategic partnership relations between the two countries.