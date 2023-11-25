UAE: Food catering service shut down for being a 'danger to public health'

dubai, violations, crime, closed

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:19 PM

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has asked a catering service to shut down.

The authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the 'Royal Catering Services' facility in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra - Ghayathi.

The food facility held the commercial license number CN-1049959 and violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The authority informed residents of the closure through a post on Instagram. The authority said that the decision was taken after some confirmed cases of E. Coli poisoning.

Some people had reportedly had a white bean salad with meat that was contaminated with the bacteria, causing the authority to announce the shutdown.

