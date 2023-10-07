UAE

UAE FNC elections 2023: Initial results, winners announced

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country

by

Web Desk
Photo by M. Sajjad
Photo by M. Sajjad

Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:18 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 8:08 PM

The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year was hailed a success as voting ended on Saturday. Soon after polls closed, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the winners in a post on the platform X.

"We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country and the people," he said.

Here are the winners based on the initial results released by the NEC:

Abu Dhabi

  • Salem Hamad Salem Al Ameri
  • Hilal Mohammed Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi
  • Mudhia Salem Kaderi Mohamed Al Menhali
  • Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al Afari

Dubai

  • Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer
  • Ahmed Mir Hashem Ahmed Khoury
  • Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaneya
  • Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi

Sharjah

  • Mohammed Hassan Suleiman Ali Al Dhouri
  • Walid Ali Mohamed bin Falah Al Mansouri
  • Adnan Hamad Mohamed Hamad Al Hammadi

Ajman

  • Majid Mohammed Rahma Mohamed Al Mazrouei
  • Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri

Fujairah

  • Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi
  • Aisha Khamis Ali Al Dhanhani

Umm Al Quwain

  • Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Ali
  • Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoon Al Ali

Ras Al Khaimah

  • Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi
  • Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi
  • Salem Rashid Ali Al Ali

(With inputs from WAM)

ALSO READ:

