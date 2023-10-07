UAE FNC elections 2023: Initial results, winners announced

The goal is to make DXB one of the most accessible airports in the world by 2025
The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year was hailed a success as voting ended on Saturday. Soon after polls closed, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the winners in a post on the platform X.
"We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country and the people," he said.
Here are the winners based on the initial results released by the NEC:
(With inputs from WAM)
