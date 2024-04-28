UAE floods: Taskforce given 1-week deadline to submit plan for repair of damaged roads, homes

A man crosses a flooded street following heavy rains in Sharjah on April 17, 2024. . Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 11:15 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM

The committee tasked with assessing the widespread damage in the April 16-17 floods in the UAE has been directed to prepare an integrated operational plan for the repair of the infrastructure, roads, houses, and dams damaged across the country. The committee has been given a week's time to submit a detailed report of the task.

The UAE, formed by the UAE Cabinet and headed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, held its first Sunday to set priorities and plans to evaluate the condition of infrastructure, roads, and dams after the unprecedented weather event.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, directed the committees to immediately start assessing damages from the intense rainfall across the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The order was in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting saw the formation of four technical committees, one for roads and infrastructure, one for houses and properties, one for dams and water facilities, and one for energy and water.

The Minister commended the swift response of field teams from various concerned entities that worked round the clock and contributed to protecting people’s lives and properties and expediting the recovery time, as service facilities, such as roads, bridges, and dams, went back to operation in a record time.

The Minister highlighted that a team of experts was assigned to prepare a complete study on the need to expand dams and waterways, so they are ready for and can contain future extreme weather events.

He said, “Our goal is to ensure the fast recovery of the infrastructure and to develop practical solutions that enhance the resilience of our infrastructure in the face of weather instability and emergencies.”

He added, “The Ministry, in coordination with various entities, has started assessing the damages of citizens’ homes and offering aid and logistic support to them. This will help us recover quickly and ease the suffering of affected citizens.”

ALSO READ