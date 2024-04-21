UAE floods: Hospitals, clinics offer free services amid reports of illness

A resident carries drinking water to his apartment, flooded area in Al Khan, Sharjah. KT Photo: Shihab

Hospitals and clinics are offering a range of free medical services to individuals affected by the floods in Sharjah. These floods have left residents trapped in their homes, surrounded by sewage-infested water.

There have been reports of individuals falling sick and children vomiting, prompting the need for urgent medical attention.

Members of a family in Belhasa Tower in the Al Majaz - 2 area are suffering from diarrhoea, possibly due to contaminated water.

One resident wrote: "There's no water supply in the building as the tap water is dirty and contaminated; my son has loose motion." She wrote that the water outside has turned green and smell awful.

The RainSupport WhatsApp group is inundated with requests for help, with the most common illness reported by residents being bowel disorders.

Prime Specialist Medical Center's Safeer Branch on King Faisal Street is providing emergency services on Sunday until 7pm, with free medications available for those in need.

Meanwhile, Aster DM Healthcare has expressed concern for those facing challenges due to the floods, emphasising that safety and well-being are their top priorities. They encourage individuals to share detailed descriptions of their situations through a provided link to assist volunteers in understanding specific needs and providing appropriate aid.

Aster DM Healthcare said they understand the challenges residents face. "Your safety and well-being are our utmost priority," a poster accompanying a link said. "We want to remind you that you are not alone during this difficult time," Aster said.

Aster said for emergencies and volunteer leads, individuals can contact the following numbers:

Sahara Medical Centre is offering services at 105 Al Shaiba Building in Al Nahda. Medical doctors were also available at Basemah Tower on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street on Sunday at 2pm to assist those in need.

