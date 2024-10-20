UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish opens physiotherapy department under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

File Photo

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has announced the opening of a physiotherapy department, aimed at providing the highest level of healthcare services to Palestinian patients and injured individuals from the Gaza Strip.

This opening reflects the UAE's steadfast humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza in dealing with various challenges.

The new department will provide daily medical care to individuals with prosthetic limbs and patients who have undergone surgeries such as joint replacements. In its initial phase, the department is set to receive and treat 60 cases, with plans to expand and increase services in future phases.

Run by qualified medical, technical, and nursing teams from the UAE and Indonesia, the new department offers the latest therapeutic techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, in line with global specifications and standards. This aims to enhance healthcare and deliver more efficient and effective rehabilitation treatments, enabling patients to achieve better outcomes in fewer sessions.

Providing top-flight services, the UAE Floating Hospital's humanitarian medical aid reflects the country's strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza amid the catastrophic conditions in the region.